'The deception started.' What happened when a married Jennifer Lopez met Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Jennifer Lopez has had a turbulent romantic life since she entered the public spotlight.

However, before she ended her marriage to Marc Anthony, and before she reunited with her one-time fiancé Ben Affleck, the 'Jenny From The Block' singer was reportedly embroiled in an even more difficult tryst.

Let's cast our mind back to the 1990s.

When Lopez was 28, she married her first husband, actor and producer Ojani Noa.

It was February 1997, and at the time he was a waiter at a Cuban restaurant, hoping to open his own venue.

Unfortunately, their whirlwind marriage didn't last the distance, ending just 11 months later, in January 1998.

Lopez was recording her debut album On the 6 with producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs during this time, and the pair would go on to officially date the year of its release in 1999.

For many years, fans thought that Lopez's marriage ending and her new romance with Diddy happened in two separate moments in time.

However, Ojani Noa, recently stirred up drama by claiming that Sean "Diddy" Combs played a major part in the downfall of their marriage.

Is Diddy the reason JLo divorced her first husband?

During a recent podcast interview, Noa didn't hold back on their brief romance, placing "part of" the blame for the pair's divorce on the disgraced rap mogul.

The actor said to the outlet, "When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album, On The 6.