Jennifer Lopez's first Instagram after splitting from Ben Affleck says everything.

Jennifer Lopez has officially entered her post-Bennifer 2.0 era, and if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, she’s doing just fine, thank you very much. In fact, she’s thriving.

After filing for divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this month, JLo took a brief hiatus from her usual promo posts to give us what we’ve all been waiting for — a non-ad Instagram update that says, "JLo's back, baby, and this isn't her first rodeo".

Image: Instagram

On August 31, the queen of reinvention posted 16 photos that could easily be mistaken for a "How to Live Your Best Life After a Breakup" guide.