We're all a little bit JLo.

There's something I have to say, and it's quite important actually: I resonated with JLo's latest Instagram post.

The queen of love, miss Jennifer Lopez, recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after just two years of marriage.

She filed for divorce on a casual Tuesday (her second wedding anniversary, in fact) and chose not to release any statements about her fourth marriage coming to an end. Instead, she waited a couple weeks before hitting us with a classic break-up post.

With inspirational quote tiles, a shady caption, and #hotgirl selfies that would send any ex running for cover, JLo's message was clear: she's in her single girl era and she's loving it.

Me when I divorce Ben Affleck. Image: Instagram/@jenniferlopez.