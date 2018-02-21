The simple photo of Jennifer Lawrence and her co-stars being labelled "quietly depressing".

It’s a straightforward picture of the stars of the latest spy film, Red Sparrow.

Taken at the London photocall yesterday, the picture features some big names including Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Irons and Joel Edgerton.

But once your brain has recognised the faces, it might pick up on a teeny, tiny detail that speaks volumes. And once you see it, the problem becomes glaringly obvious.

You see, while the male stars of the film are dressed in long pants and coats, Lawrence, the only female actress in the picture, is wearing full makeup and an evening dress.

It's... it's almost like they were given totally different dress codes.

The discrepancy in dress was pointed out by Newstatesman Deputy Editor Helen Lewis in a tweet that's been retweeded almost 2000 times.