She's fronted some of the biggest movies of the past two decades, but the private life of Jennifer Lawrence is one that, well… tends to stay private.

This year, it was confirmed by Vogue that the 34-year-old actress was pregnant with her second child.

Lawrence is already a mother to her two-year-old Cy, a child she shares with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

On a recent red carpet, Lawrence cradled her bump as walked in a stunning draped black gown.