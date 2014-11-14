Frockwatch: Aussies bring the crop-tops to this week's red carpet roundup.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

Over there is Jennifer Lawrence in a heavenly white mullet dress.

Over here are Aussie celebrities flashing their upper midriffs by the water.

We can’t decide which look we like harder, but both come with bring a high degree of difficult for any “normal” person.

At the world premiere of the third instalment of the Hunger Games, Mockingjay: Part one, J-Law continued to demonstrate why she moves so many dresses for Dior, in a mixed-length embroidered white number.

Lawrence wore a quilted, elegant cream frock with embroided flowers, proved that you don’t need sideboob or to be coated in baby oil to get the world’s attention.

Meanwhile, Carrie Bickmore debuted a tiny baby bump at Channel Ten’s season launch, and a variety of “fun fearless” women worked “daywear” at Cosmo’s Fun Fearless Female party by Sydney Harbour, including Lauryn Eagle enjoying a pleather midriff moment. Because, who doesn’t?

Enjoy the frocks.

Julianne Moore

Liam Hemsworth

Elizabeth Banks

Willow Shields

Natalie Dormer

Jessica Simpson

Jena Malone

Sam Faiers

Kimberley Garner

Lorde, Natalie Dormer, Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone and Julianne Moore at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Nicki Minaj at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Donald Sutherland, Liam Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Stanley Tucci, Josh Hutcherson and Jeffrey Wright

Charli XCX at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Jaime King

Karine Vanasse

Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore

Jennifer Aniston attends the UK Premiere of

Rose Byrne arrives for the celebration of Rose Byrne as the new face of Oroton

Ariana Grande at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Kiesza at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow

Kate Hudson

Lisa Wilkinson and Cosmopolitan Editor Bronwyn McCahon at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Jessinta Campbell at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Dani Im at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Lauryn Eagle at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

Cosmopolitan Editor Bronwyn McCahon and Edwina Bartholomew at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

What’s your favourite look of the week?