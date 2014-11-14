beauty

Frockwatch: Aussies bring the crop-tops to this week's red carpet roundup.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

Over there is Jennifer Lawrence in a heavenly white mullet dress.

Over here are Aussie celebrities flashing their upper midriffs by the water.

We can’t decide which look we like harder, but both come with bring a high degree of difficult for any “normal” person.

At the world premiere of the third instalment of the Hunger GamesMockingjay: Part one, J-Law continued to demonstrate why she moves so many dresses for Dior, in a mixed-length embroidered white number.

Lawrence wore a quilted, elegant cream frock with embroided flowers, proved that you don’t need sideboob or to be coated in baby oil to get the world’s attention.

Meanwhile, Carrie Bickmore debuted a tiny baby bump at Channel Ten’s season launch, and a variety of “fun fearless” women worked “daywear” at Cosmo’s Fun Fearless Female party by Sydney Harbour, including Lauryn Eagle enjoying a pleather midriff moment. Because, who doesn’t?

Enjoy the frocks.
The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Julianne Moore
Liam Hemsworth
Elizabeth Banks
Willow Shields
Natalie Dormer
Jessica Simpson
Jena Malone
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Julianne Moore
Jena Malone
Elizabeth Banks
Natalie Dormer
Sam Faiers
Kimberley Garner
Lorde, Natalie Dormer, Jennifer Lawrence, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone and Julianne Moore at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow
Nicki Minaj at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow
Donald Sutherland, Liam Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Stanley Tucci, Josh Hutcherson and Jeffrey Wright
Charli XCX at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow
Jaime King
Karine Vanasse
Peter Helliar and Carrie Bickmore
Jennifer Aniston attends the UK Premiere of
Rose Byrne arrives for the celebration of Rose Byrne as the new face of Oroton
Ariana Grande at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow
Kiesza at the MTV EMAs in Glasgow
Kate Hudson
Lisa Wilkinson and Cosmopolitan Editor Bronwyn McCahon at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch
Jessinta Campbell at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch
Dani Im at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch
Lauryn Eagle at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch
Cosmopolitan Editor Bronwyn McCahon and Edwina Bartholomew at the Cosmo Fun Fearless Female lunch

What’s your favourite look of the week?

