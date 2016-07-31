Jennifer Hawkins and Megan Gale set the record straight on their long-standing rivalry.

Let me set the scene.

On one side we have Jennifer Hawkins: Miss Universe in 2004, international model, brand ambassador for Myer, entrepreneur, and business owner.

On the other end of the ring, there’s Megan Gale: world famous model, former brand ambassador for David Jones, the face of a number of charities, and business owner.

They’re both Australian women who have won hearts across the globe and both working in the same industry.

What does this mean?

They MUST be fierce rivals.

Each night, as they place their delicate faces against their silky pillows, the two plot their evil schemes to undo the other.

"Maybe, I'll fill her fake tan with red food colouring," Gale thinks as she poses her hands in that mastermind type of way.

Kind of like this:

Hawkins considers drawing devil ears and moustaches over all of Gale's L'Oreal Paris campaigns.