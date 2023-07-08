



“I had so many chicken-cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra's boobs; I think there were three on each side of different sizes. And everything was pushed up and out."

The fear of busting out of her pleather costume was real, and it's giving us the sweats just hearing about it.

"I was just this close to a wardrobe malfunction at all times," she admitted. "There's not enough tape in the world to make this stuff safe."

Garner's return to our screens as Elektra might come as a surprise to diehard fans, given she hasn’t spoken so fondly of her tenure in the past.

Listen to this episode of The Spill. Article continues below.





In 2021, she told The Hollywood Reporter how she was disappointed primarily due to how Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige produced the films that followed her standalone flick.

"It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took over, everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling. And I did not have that experience.”

But perhaps Feige’s refresh of the Marvel brand is exactly why she’s making her highly anticipated return – and we couldn’t be more excited.

Feature Image: Getty.