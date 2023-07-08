Long before Jennifer Garner dazzled us in Suddenly 30 and Valentine’s Day, she was a butt-kicking, sword-wielding action star.
You all remember her in Alias, right? Well, she was also Marvel’s saucy assassin Elektra in both 2003’s Daredevil and her 2005 spinoff Elektra.
Now, two decades after debuting the character, the 51-year-old is reprising her epic role in Deadpool 3 opposite Ryan Reynolds, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
“The Marvel Studios production is currently shooting, with Ryan Reynolds reprising his fan-favourite part of the fourth-wall-breaking Merc with a Mouth,” plus, “Hugh Jackman has come out of Marvel retirement to play Wolverine once again,” the publication said.