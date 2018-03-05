fashion

Jennifer Garner's Oscars dress has blown the internet away.

Jennifer Garner is BACK, people.

It took approximately 30 seconds on the red carpet for the 45 year-old to blow up the internet with her incredible Oscar’s dress.

Wearing a bold cobalt blue draped gown, the actress looked glowing. We can’t stop staring.

jennifer-garner-dress
Image: Getty

Twitter was quick to link Garner's incredible look with her separation from husband Ben Affleck.

"That's what leaving Ben Toxic Affleck gets you," wrote one fan.

Another wrote it was possibly the best she had ever looked.

It's the first time in a number of years that Garner has attended the awards without former husband Ben Affleck, who she separated from last year after reports he'd had an affair with their nanny. The pair have three children.

She nailed it.

Jennifer-Garner-dress-back
Image: Getty
The internet can't get enough of seeing Garner a) look incredible and b) just downright happy.

As one fan said, Ben who?

Listen: Jennifer Lawrence wore a dress that got EVERYONE talking. We discuss, on Mamamia Out Loud.

