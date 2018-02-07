Jennifer Garner shares her big kitchen "fail". Becomes our new favourite Instagrammer.

It’s an accepted fact that cooking never really turns out the way it looks on the cooking show, right?
We can’t be the only ones who’ve put hours, sweat and way too much money on ingredients into a recipe, only to have it end up in the bin.
If you’ve ever baked bread that didn’t rise, or dried a chicken out trying to avoid salmonella, Jennifer Garner feels your pain.
Because she, like us, is a terrible baker, which led to an unfortunate bagel mishap.
In the home video shared on her Instagram, the actress shared a realistic play-by-play of what trying (and failing) to bake bagels from scratch looks like.
And they didn’t turn out so well.
See the results in the video below:
“That Christmas you were so proud (cocky????????) of the homemade bagels you baked for your family, you decided to make them again for #PretendCookingShow and…FAIL!!,” the mum-of-three captioned the hilarious video.
Oh, sweetie. This is literally all of us trying to be wholesome and cook/bake something instead of making it out of the packet.
Turns out this is episode three of the Jennifer Garner ‘Pretend Cooking Show’ we didn’t know existed.
In episode one, Jen treated us to the baby food smoothie (her words, not ours) she had every day for breaky while preparing for her upcoming movie, Peppermint.
Don’t be scared! It’s tastier than it looks! I started working with @bewellbykelly a few months ago to get ready for #PEPPERMINTmovie and have had her smoothie every day for breakfast since. Today, I decided to play scientist and see if my @onceuponafarm cold-pressed, organic purée (or baby food, if you’re a baby, but whatever) could be a substitute for fresh blueberries when I didn’t see any in the fridge. Yep, it could. ???????????????? —– #BeWELLSMOOTHIE recipe: 2 scoops @primalkitchenfoods collagen protein powder (hot tip: I prefer the Chocolate Coconut Collagen Fuel) 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed 1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon almond butter (if no one’s looking I use extra…????) 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk Handful of fresh spinach Small handful of ice Very small handful of blueberries (please see almond butter. Also true here. ????????♀️) —– Mix all ingredients together in blender and enjoy.