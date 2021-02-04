I can't stop thinking about how Jennifer Coolidge posed as twins to date two guys at once.

The world knows Jennifer Coolidge for her iconic roles in American Pie, Legally Blonde, and A Cinderella Story.

But despite her long list of TV and movie roles, it seems Jennifer Coolidge may be implementing her very best acting skills in her personal life.

The Promising Young Woman star, who recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, has shared that she once posed as twin sisters in order to date two different men at once.

While dialling into the virtual interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show from Hawaii, the 59-year-old shared that she has previously had "all sorts of crazy experiences" during her other trips to Hawaii.

When Clarkson asked for more details, Coolidge replied: "Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and when you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want."

She continued: "I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks."

In response, Clarkson was... speechless.

"That seems exhausting," Clarkson responded.

"I don't know if I would have the guts to do that now but at the time it really was sort of a great decision," Coolidge added.

"Because you know, when you're younger you can just about get away with anything."

Naturally, Jennifer Coolidge's story left us with far more questions than answers.

