Once a Hollywood 'It Couple,' Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are finally *officially* divorced after a six-year court battle. And the actress has made it clear how she feels about the update to her marital status.

Choosing to share her feelings in picture form, Dewan shared a photo on her Instagram story that really summed up her general vibe about the divorce finally being legal.

Without adding a single word, the actor and dancer simply shared ~that~ iconic photo of Nicole Kidman, taken after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The 2001 image — which has since been memed a million times over — shows Kidman throwing her arms in the air, clearly celebrating the end of her 11-year-marriage to the Scientology advocate.

In a separate grid post, Dewan shared a selection of recent photos with friends and family, captioned: "Thank you universe."

Jenna shared this iconic Nicole Kidman photo. Image: Instagram/@jennadewan