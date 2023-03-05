In 2015, Jena Malone was in The Hunger Games. She's just revealed what happened on set.

You might not know Jena Malone's name, but you'd recognise her face. Whether it’s Donnie Darko alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Pride and Prejudice alongside Keira Knightley, Cold Mountain alongside Nicole Kidman, Malone has an impressive acting CV.

However, the franchise that made her a household name was The Hunger Games. She first appeared in 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as Johanna Mason.

Malone, 38, has just now, eight years later, opened up about the fact that she was sexually assaulted during the filming of the fourth instalment of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.

Video via Lionsgate Films.

Posting on Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself in a wheat field. Malone inserted a trigger warning in her Instagram caption before writing, "This photo was taken right after I wrapped Mockingjay Part Two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set," she wrote.

"We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment. Even though this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, [I] was going through a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play. A swirling mix of emotions I'm only now just learning to sort through. I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess."