A reality TV star spent 2 seasons convincing viewers she was innocent. Now she's in prison.

It was season two, episode 10.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast are sitting in a van, preparing to leave for a girls' trip to Vail, Colorado. Everyone's excited.

While waiting for the rest of the women to arrive, Jen Shah receives a phone call from her husband, Sharrieff.

She asks another cast member to turn off her microphone.

Jen steps outside and learns her husband is in the hospital with internal bleeding. She tells the other women and leaves, but says she will try to make it on the trip.

Twelve minutes later, NYPD and Homeland Security show up looking for her. Production staff tell them she left, and in what vehicle.

Heather Gay, one cast member, asks, "What if she’s on the run?"

Police then leave, track down Jen and arrest her on the side of the road.