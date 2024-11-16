‘At 33, I thought I had sciatic pain. The truth was devastating.’

Jemma knew something was wrong when she couldn't get off the floor.

"I always kind of had that lower back pain there," the 34-year-old told Mamamia. "I worked at a pizza shop. I just thought it was from bending over to make pizzas all the time.

"It got really bad. But it wasn't anything that I would have worried about."

Thinking it was sciatic nerve pain, Jemma went to see her doctor, hoping for some relief.

Watch: A day in the life of a cancer researcher. Post continues after video.



Video via Melanoma Institute Australia.

"I just needed something to mask the pain," she explained.

The doctor ordered a scan to be on the safe side, and noticed something irregular.

"After the first scan, I went back and they found something on my spine. They thought it was an injury.

"Then the second scan, they said they found tumours and they thought it was cancerous now, because of the way it was spreading."

In April 2023, Jemma went back once more for a full body scan and was given the life-altering news: she had stage four non-small cell lung cancer with an EGFR exon 20 mutation.

Jemma will never forget the moment the doctor delivered the diagnosis.