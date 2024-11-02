Jelena Dokic says her dad beat her until she was unconscious. She doesn't hate him for it.

Content warning: This article contains graphic details of violence and assault.

Former tennis star Jelena Dokic knows viewers will struggle to watch her new feature film.

"They'll find it horrific and very difficult and disturbing, but that's what it's about," Dokic told The Herald Sun about the Australian-made documentary, which premieres in Brisbane on November 3, ahead of its official November 7 release.

Titled Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, the "heartbreaking" doco will confront viewers with personal accounts of the violent abuse Dokic allegedly endured at the hands of her father and former tennis coach, Damir.

Watch: Jelena Dokic speaks about her father's abuse. Post continues after video.



Video via Network Ten

Dokic, who moved to Australia with her family when she was 11, has previously alleged that her father physically and mentally abused her regularly throughout her career, starting from the moment she picked up a racket at six years old.

The tennis legend made multiple attempts to reconcile with her father, but abandoned the idea when he didn't show any remorse or apologise for his alleged actions.