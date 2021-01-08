Jeffrey MacDonald said his wife and children were murdered. But the story didn't add up.

"Help! Five forty-four Castle Drive! Stabbing! Five forty-four Castle Drive! Stabbing! Hurry!"

At 3.42am on February 17, 1970, dispatchers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina received an emergency phone call from army doctor Jeffrey MacDonald.

Ten minutes later, military police arrived to find MacDonald lying face down, wounded but alive, on the floor of the master bedroom.

Next to him, MacDonald's pregnant wife, Colette, lay dead. The couple's young daughters, five-year-old Kimberly and two-year-old Kristen, were found dead in their bedrooms.

Above the couple's bed, the word 'pig' had been painted in blood on the wall.

***

Jeffrey and Collette MacDonald were high school sweethearts.

The couple, who dated on and off, were well known at Patchogue High School in Long Island. In fact, in his final high school years, MacDonald was voted "Most Popular" and "Most Likely to Succeed" by his fellow students.

After high school, the couple continued dating as MacDonald began studying as a premedical student at Princeton University while Collette attended Skidmore College.

But in their second year of university, Collette unexpectedly fell pregnant in August 1963.

She decided to drop out of college, and a month later, the couple got married in Manhattan, New York City, before honeymooning at Cape Cod.

Watch the trailer for A Wilderness of Error, a five-part docuseries about the Jeffrey MacDonald case. Post continues below.

"He was a nice, presentable young man. Good potential for the future, so we saw nothing wrong with them getting married," Colette’s stepfather Freddy Kassab said in FX's documentary, A Wilderness of Error.