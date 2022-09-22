Glenda was convinced her neighbour was a serial killer. Police didn’t believe her.

Warning: This post features explicit details of child abuse that could be triggering for some readers.

There's a new crime series we can't stop thinking about that's just dropped on Netflix, delving into one of the most notorious serial killers the United States has ever seen.

Jeffrey Dahmer murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys, with his later crimes involving both necrophilia and cannibalism.

While Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has all the creepy and blood-curdling aspects you'd expect from a serial-killer show, it's told through the lense of Dahmer’s many victims.

In doing so, we’ve been able to learn the story of Glenda Cleveland, one of Dahmer’s neighbours who was aware that something was going on in his apartment, but was ignored by authorities in her many attempts to report the killer.

She’s rarely mentioned by name in reports from the time, and it’s taken this series to teach us about Glenda, who tried to save one of Dahmer’s youngest victims in particular.

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Image: Netflix.