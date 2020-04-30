In the days before she died, Jason's wife wrote him a dating profile. Now, he's found love.

In 2017, Jason Rosenthal became one of the most famous widowers in the United States.

“I was just doing my thing,” the formerly anonymous lawyer told The Washington Post. “A kid from Chicago. If you Googled me, you wouldn’t find anything.”

Then on Valentine’s Day, while in the final stages of ovarian cancer, Jason’s wife, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, wrote a love letter to him.

But it was far more than just a love letter.

In fact, Amy’s now-viral essay, ‘You May Want to Marry My Husband’, which was published in the New York Times’ Modern Love column, was also a personal advertisement of sorts.

In the letter, Amy wrote how she fell in love with Jason in a single day, reflecting on their 26-year marriage, and the time spent with their three children.

“I want more time with Jason,” she wrote, in the letter that was read by millions.

“I want more time with my children. I want more time sipping martinis at the Green Mill Jazz Club on Thursday nights. But that is not going to happen. I probably have only a few days left being a person on this planet.”

But the children’s author and radio show host also used the column for another purpose – to seek Jason’s second wife.

It was almost written like a dating profile.

“He’s an easy man to fall in love with,” Amy wrote. “I did it in one day.”

“Did I mention he’s incredibly handsome?” she added, after detailing how her husband still presented her with “gum balls” whenever he emerged from the petrol station.

Ten days after Amy’s column was published, the 51-year-old died on March 13, 2o17.

And suddenly, Jason’s life changed in more ways that he ever could have imagined.

Amid dealing with his own loss and comforting the couple’s three children – who are now 27, 25, and 23 years old – Jason was suddenly looked to for advice when it came to grief and loss.

In 2018, Jason presented a TED Talk, titled: ‘The journey through loss and grief’. The talk catapulted his career in the public speaking space.