“I have this plan. It begins with me killing them and ends with me living with you.”

In April 2006, 12-year-old Jasmine Richardson murdered her parents and her eight-year-old brother.

After Jasmine’s parents, Marc and Debra Richardson, forbade her from dating Jeremy Steinke, who was 23 years old, the 12-year-old decided that murder was the only answer.

Before Jasmine met Jeremy, she was just like any other ordinary teenager. The 12-year-old was described as a happy and social girl.

But after meeting Jeremy, who claimed to be a “300-year-old werewolf” and wore a blood-filled vial around his neck, Jasmine’s behaviour changed dramatically. She began wearing dark makeup to conceal her young age and described herself online as “Wiccan”, “nocturnal” and “insane”.

While Jasmine had a fairly conventional upbringing, things were very different at home for Jeremy.

At school, he was frequently bullied and at home, he was abused by his alcoholic mother’s partner.

Although it was long believed that Jeremy had devised the plan to kill Jasmine’s parents, it was actually Jasmine who first brought up the idea in an email.

She also reportedly told friends about her plans to kill her parents.

“My Lover’s rents are totally unfair; they say that they really care; they don’t know what is going on; they just assume,” Jeremy wrote on his blog in April 2006.

“Their throats I want to slit. Finally there shall be silence. Their blood shall be payment!”