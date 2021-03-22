Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexual assault.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home in 2018.

The sexual assault took place on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

The Crown had argued the former State of Origin player felt entitled to sex when he went to the then-26-year-old woman's Newcastle home. He had left his friends drinking at a bucks party and also missed watching his old teammates in the NRL grand final that evening.

The jury of seven men and five women found Hayne not guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent inflicting actual bodily harm, but did find him guilty of two alternative counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Jarryd Hayne has been found guilty of sexual assault. Image: Getty.

The woman testified Hayne was "rough, forceful and inconsiderate," despite her protests of "no" and "no Jarryd," and pushed her face into the pillow before ripping her jeans off.