An arrest and mental health struggles: Inside Jared Padalecki's turbulent personal life.

For fans of Gilmore Girls, there's no face in Hollywood who musters more 2000s nostalgia than Jared Padalecki.

In 2000, the actor burst onto our screens when he played Rory Gilmore's first boyfriend, Dean, on the comedy-drama show.

After leaving Gilmore Girls in 2005, Padalecki began his 15-year stint on fantasy show Supernatural as Sam Winchester.

But despite his success, Padalecki's life hasn't been free from struggle.

In fact, in recent years, Padalecki has been incredibly open about his mental health issues.

In 2015, the 38-year-old launched a charity T-shirt campaign, Always Keep Fighting, which benefits To Write Love On Her Arms, a nonprofit organisation which supports people struggling with depression and addiction.







Speaking to Variety following the launch of the campaign, Padalecki opened up about his own experience with mental health issues.

"A lot of people don't know this, but during season three [of Supernatural], we were shooting an episode, and I went back to my trailer to get changed and just kind of broke down," he said at the time.

"A doctor came to set and talked to me for about 30 or 45 minutes and said: 'Jared, I think you're clinically depressed. I think I should write you a note and we can shut down production for five days and then we can take it from there,'" he added.