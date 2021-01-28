An arrest and mental health struggles: Inside Jared Padalecki's turbulent personal life.

For fans of Gilmore Girls, there's no face in Hollywood who musters more 2000s nostalgia than Jared Padalecki.
In 2000, the actor burst onto our screens when he played Rory Gilmore's first boyfriend, Dean, on the comedy-drama show.
After leaving Gilmore Girls in 2005, Padalecki began his 15-year stint on fantasy show Supernatural as Sam Winchester.
But despite his success, Padalecki's life hasn't been free from struggle.
In fact, in recent years, Padalecki has been incredibly open about his mental health issues.
In 2015, the 38-year-old launched a charity T-shirt campaign, Always Keep Fighting, which benefits To Write Love On Her Arms, a nonprofit organisation which supports people struggling with depression and addiction.
Speaking to Variety following the launch of the campaign, Padalecki opened up about his own experience with mental health issues.
"A lot of people don't know this, but during season three [of Supernatural], we were shooting an episode, and I went back to my trailer to get changed and just kind of broke down," he said at the time.
"A doctor came to set and talked to me for about 30 or 45 minutes and said: 'Jared, I think you're clinically depressed. I think I should write you a note and we can shut down production for five days and then we can take it from there,'" he added.
"who guest starred as Ruby on Supernatural's fourth season in season four" ummmm.
I love this guy, hoping for a speedy recovery.
You know what? I'm completely into support and assistance for those challenged by mental illness, but I absolutely draw the line at that support going as far as becoming an apologist for violence.
The guy struck an employee and attacked another guy outside his bar. Let's talk about the guys who copped the violence's ordeal and stop short of laughing off his arrest for assault. Haha, way to bully an employee, let's all turn up in orange jumpsuits.
Less warm and fuzzy instagram posts and more admonition, because even when depressed, it's your choice to throw a punch. Get the guy the help he needs, part of which right now, is admonition for assault, not a standing ovation.
Actually, yeah, you're 100% right. He behaved violently and terribly and joking about it is pretty bad.