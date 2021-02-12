A brief history of Jared Leto’s on-set antics.

Jared Leto has never been the type of actor to pigeonhole himself.

The American actor and musician, who is best known for his roles in Requiem for a Dream, Dallas Buyers Club, and Suicide Squad, has a deep commitment to never repeating himself in his roles. A commitment that has led the 49-year-old to become incredibly selective in the roles he takes on.

In recent decades, Leto has become notorious for selecting some of the most eccentric roles in Hollywood. As Deadline put it: "Jared Leto might be his generation’s leading character actor."

But outside his penchant for selecting unusual roles, Leto has gained a reputation in Hollywood for allowing his roles to overtake him.

In short, Leto has done some wild things to prepare for his roles.

The actor's foray into method acting first began in 2000.

Following his breakout roles in My So-Called Life, Fight Club, Girl, Interrupted, and American Psycho, Leto was cast as heroin addict Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream — an adaptation of Hubert Selby Jr's novel of the same name.

For Leto, his preparation for the film was extensive.

Before filming began, Leto lived on the streets of New York City with a group of heroin addicts. According to Time, Leto went as far as "shooting up" water while living with the group.

"People would be uncomfortable if they’re all shooting up and you’re not," he explained. "I wasn’t sharing a needle."

The actor also refrained from sex for two months prior to shooting. (At the time, Leto was in a relationship with fellow actor Cameron Diaz.)

Jared Leto as Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream. Image: Artisan Entertainment.