J-Beauty is the next big thing. Here are 7 cult Japanese beauty products you need to know about.

A moment of your time, please. A bit of hush. Because we're officially calling it: J-Beauty is the next big thing.

Yes, Japanese beauty. It's about to be huge.

Just scroll through TikTok and you'll notice J-Beauty is racking up a whole heap of views (over 230 million, to be precise), with people frothing over game-changing Japanese skincare products, techniques and advice.

Speaking of beauty, heard of the 'diamond lips' trend? Leigh Campbell tries it on this episode of You Beauty.



In fact, word on the beauty street has it that Amazon Australia has actually expanded its international offering to include products from Amazon Japan. How good!

And we're not just talking about one or two products — we're talking over four million new Japanese products.

*Squeals*

The best part? Many of these products are cult brands and products, particularly in the beauty space.

So beauty aficionados (all of us) can prepare themselves for shopping a whole selection of J-Beauty products they've never had access to before.

What is J-Beauty?

When it comes to skincare, J-Beauty (or Japanese beauty) is all about prevention and nourishment, with everyday routines involving gentle cleansers, multiple layers of hydration, regular masking, and SPF (obviously).