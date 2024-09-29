Melbourne mum Jane was shot dead in her driveway. The bullets were meant for someone else.

It was an ordinary Thursday afternoon for Jane Thurgood-Dove, when she pulled into the driveway of her Melbourne home on November 7, 1997, after picking up her three kids from school.

Scott, 11, Ashley, six, and Holly, three, were all sitting in the backseat as she hopped out of the family's 4WD before 4pm, only to be confronted by a gunman.

Jane was shot twice in the back of the head at point-blank range.

The 34-year-old died right there in the driveway, while her three horrified children watched on and her murderer fled. The car he'd arrived in was later found torched.

The brutal slaying had all the hallmarks of a gangland hit — like something from the criminal underworld. Except Jane lived a spotless life. She was a regular mum, married to a regular guy, living in a normal suburban home.

As police started to dig into Jane's life, they came up with a potential lead. Jane had been employed by a serving police officer to clean his house, and he had seemingly grown obsessed with her. Investigators found a shrine to her in his house, discovered his computer passwords were her birth date, and figured out he'd tried to buy a cemetery plot next to hers.