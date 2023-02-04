For years, Jane Fonda was cast as the girl next door. It made her 'miserable'.

Content warning: This post includes descriptions of disordered eating and suicide that may be distressing to some readers.
In her early years, Jane Fonda's career was going from strength to strength.
Fonda was a successful actor and had a best-selling workout video. She had been born into a life of privilege - the daughter of famous actor Henry Fonda and Canadian socialite Frances Ford Seymour.
But behind the scenes, it wasn't picture perfect.
