For years, Jane Fonda was cast as the girl next door. It made her 'miserable'.

This week, Fonda opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder, sharing on the Call Her Daddy podcast that it became a "terrible addiction".

Fonda was often cast as 'the girl next door' - the woman with the 'perfect' hair and body who would always get the guy.

It was a role that made her "miserable".

"I didn't enjoy it, I kept wanting to quit. I never felt like the girl next door, but I know that I kind of looked like it. I was suffering with an eating disorder. I was bulimic/anorexic," she said.

"Suddenly I'm becoming a starlet and there's so much emphasis on how you look. And it was a trigger, a constant, constant trigger for me."

Fonda said her childhood trauma had continued to impact her into her 20s.

Her father had lived with undiagnosed depression, and her mother struggled with mental illness and spent several periods in a psychiatric facility where, in 1950, she took her own life.

"[Losing a parent] has a big impact on your sense of self," she told People.

"As a child, you always think it was your fault... because the child can't blame the adult, because they depend on the adult for survival. It takes a long time to get over the guilt."