Stop hating on Jana Pittman.

Jana Pittman is no stranger to adversity and resilience – she's a three-time Olympian after all. And she's no stranger to cruel barbs and personal attacks either, something she experienced far too often during her athletics career, mostly at the hands of trolls, armchair critics, and an unforgiving media.

Pittman wrote an entire book about her struggle with self-doubt, and her journey to feel as though she was enough, often taking the barrage of negativity towards her to heart.

Watch: Jana Pittman's interrogation on SAS Australia. Post continues below.



Video via Seven.

In Enough, Pittman writes about overcoming those fears, eventually putting herself through medical school, and starting an incredible new career as a doctor at 37 – a career she says she loves even more than sport. She's now planning for a future in obstetrics and gynaecology, and had left the days of being dubbed 'drama Jana' behind her.

But an appearance on The Amazing Race with her son, Cornelius, changed all that in one fell swoop. Since her elimination, a new torrent of online abuse was unleashed on Pittman – this time targeting her parenting – leaving the mother of six reeling, and once again having to defend her "intense" personality. It’s also seen her defending herself as a mother – something no woman should have to do – in a heartfelt Instagram post.