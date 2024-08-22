Jana Duggar just proved everyone wrong.

In the Baptist world of the Duggar family, it's normal to get married when you're just out of teenage-hood.

Jill Duggar was 23, Jessa and Jinger were 22 and Joy-Anna was just 19. It's quite usual when you're part of the controversial religious group, the Institute of Basic Life Principals (IBLP).

In exciting news for fans of the family, elder sister Jana has just tied the knot, aged 34.

She married her on-and-off-again boyfriend Stephen Wissmann in a family-oriented ceremony in her home state of Arkansas. They had reconnected earlier this year.

Most would agree that 34 is a perfectly common age to be married, but given that her sisters have been wives for up to 10 years, it's safe to say it is an anomaly within her community.

Welcome to the world of ultra-conservative family the Duggars, who had their own TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, chronicling the large family's life and religious beliefs.

Since the show came out the family has come under fire for forcing their children to sign television agreements, as well as their oldest son Josh Duggar becoming a convicted sex offender who possessed child abuse material. He also made headlines for being involved in the infamous Ashley Madison cheating scandal.

All named starting with J, Jana was second born behind Josh, and the eldest girl, so fans naturally expected that she would be the one to court (date in the presence of a chaperone) and marry first.

But one-by-one her sisters floated down the church aisle before her. Despite her youth and obvious focus growing her skills in interior design, rightly or wrongly the common phrase followed her: 'always the bridemaid, never the bride'.