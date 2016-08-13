Jamie Oliver just hacked his wife's social media for the most adorable reason.

Jamie Oliver has shared an adorable snap of his new baby with wife Jools just days after announcing the birth.

Posting on his wife’s Instagram account, Oliver penned a loving tribute to his wife and mother of five children.

“Hacked mum’s Instagram account,” he began.

“Bless them both sleeping and exhausted together, I can’t tell you what a wicked mum this chick is.

“I had the best week off readjusting to the new family member, a baby boy, and I’ve loved every single minute….everyone has grown and adjusted…. ”