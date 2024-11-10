In 2023, Jamie Oliver became a children's book author. His second book was just pulled from shelves.

Jamie Oliver might be in Australia to promote his new cookbook, but it's a fantasy children's book he penned that's getting him in hot water.

The book, titled Billy and the Epic Escape, published by Penguin Random House UK, has been pulled from shelves following criticism from the Australian Indigenous community.

Indigenous leaders have said that the book perpetuates racist stereotypes and is "trivialising complex and painful histories."

A subplot within the tale centres around a young First Nations girl in foster care in an Indigenous community in Mparntwe, or Alice Springs. In the book, she gets kidnapped by the villain.

Sharon Davis, CEO of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Commission (NATSIEC), didn't mince words, calling the portrayal "damaging" and "disrespectful."

She told The Guardian that the chapter, titled To Steal a Child, implied that First Nations families "are easily swayed by money and neglect the safety of their children".

Davis added, "[It] perpetuates a racist stereotype that has been used to justify child removals for over a century."

According to NATSIEC, the book contributes to the "erasure, trivialisation, and stereotyping of First Nations peoples and experiences".