“A brutal time”: While Jamie Dornan was isolating in Australia, his father died of COVID.

For Irish actor Jamie Dornan, grief is a revolving door.

It is no secret his career within the last decade has reached immeasurable heights, considering the blockbuster success of the 50 Shades of Grey films - which he starred in - and the projected success of his latest project, The Tourist.

However, for Dornan, 2021 was considered "the worst year… and the hardest" after the loss of his father, Jim, whom he described as a "beacon of positivity in my life".

The worst part for the 50 Shades actor was that his inability to get to his father, who had passed away in a hospital in Dubai - due to the strict quarantine measures in Australia.

"His death was pretty brutal," he revealed to The Sun. "I was in quarantine in a hotel in Sydney with my whole family, with still three days of quarantine [left on] the day he died, not able to leave this f**king room."

He continued: "It’s been a brutal time for lots of reasons and for lots of people. We’re all just trying to ride it out and come out the other side - and hope we’ve got our heads intact."

Considering his exponential fame and the limited detail we know about Dornan's personal life, let's look back at the actor's time in and out of the spotlight.

Jamie Dornan’s early life.

Raised in Belfast, Ireland, Dornan was born in 1982.

While it is no secret the international actor has been able to make himself a household name, his kick-start into the industry was difficult and full of challenges.

Beginning as a model in 2001, the New York Times dubbed Dornan 'the Golden Torso' in 2008, after he appeared in campaigns for Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein.

He was also employed as the face for Dior Homme, much to his surprise.

"Why am I the face of Dior Homme?" Dornan recalled to NYT.