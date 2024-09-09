James Packer dated 3 famous women. One thought he was planting bad stories about her.

James Packer, an Australian billionaire media mogul and son of Kerry Packer holds immense wealth. But when it comes to his personal life, things haven't been so rosy.

In his first television interview in over a decade, James Packer has opened up about his mental health struggles and the breakdown of his very high-profile relationships, including his "train wreck" split from Mariah Carey.

In an interview with 7NEWS' Spotlight program, Packer recalled the traumatic experience managing his mental health after the fallout of his very public relationship with Mariah Carey in 2016.

The two had met in 2015 and were engaged by January the following year. However, by October 2016, the two announced that they had split.

Mariah Carey and James Packer arrive at the 2016 G'Day Los Angeles Gala. Image: Getty Images