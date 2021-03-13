Who does James from Married at First Sight declare his love for? A thorough investigation.

The trailer for this week's commitment ceremony on Married At First Sight is... intense.

We got a glimpse of Coco and Cameron's cheating scandal, Bryce and Sam's continued beef, and a few relationship breakdowns.

It was... a lot to take in.

But the most surprising moment from the trailer was undoubtedly James' confession.

"I think I'm just going to come clean and say something to you. I'm in love with another woman," James said in the trailer.

When Joanne asked James if it was another woman in the experiment, he nodded.

For many viewers, James' confession came as a complete surprise.

So, we decided to attempt to answer the question on everyone's lips: Who does James declare his love for?

Here are our theories:

A woman on the "outside".

It seems many MAFS fans believe James has a girlfriend on the 'outside' of the experiment.

We already know that James has an ex-wife who he still remains close friends with.

"We're best friends, we really are. But we just grew apart over the years. Three kids makes a lot of strain in a relationship, and we've got twins as well," he told 9Now.

It's important to note, however, that this theory falls through when we watch back the trailer. In the teaser, James claimed that his love interest is "in the experiment".