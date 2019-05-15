Hold up. A series of screenshots from the James Charles/Tati Westbrook saga have emerged.

Does anybody remember what life was like before an internet brawl between two beauty influencers over vitamins became all the world talked about?

Up until a few days ago, we didn’t even know what a “James Charles” or a “Tati Westbrook” was and we like to think our lives were fine. Now, we know the minute intricacies of their friendship and while we did not ask for this, We. Are. Invested.

Here's the lowdown: James and Tati are beauty bloggers who were once great friends, until James endorsed a sleep vitamins company that was in direct competition with Tati's vitamins brand. James claimed he only posted the endorsement because the company saved him from a terrifying gang of flower-crowned 20-somethings at Coachella by handing him a backstage pass to safety.

Tati, 37, then posted a video "cancelling" their friendship, claiming James was flat-out lying, that she was sick of justifying his actions, and accusing the 19-year-old of predatory behaviour towards straight men. James apologised, but the pile on had already begun, with many celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, weighing in by unfollowing James. He's now lost upwards of three million followers (and counting) across his social media platforms.

But hold the phone. A mystery witness has just entered the courtroom, and she has receipts.

Enter: Nikita Dragun and her screenshots.