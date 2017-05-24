news

Roger Moore, James Bond star, dies aged 89.

Sir Roger Moore, famous for playing secret agent James Bond in the 70s and 80s, has died at 89 years old.

Moore’s children shared news of his death via a statement on Twitter, confirming that the actor passed away after a “short but brave battle with cancer”.

Sir Roger Moore passed away in Switzerland, aged 89. Image via United Artists.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today," the family shared on Sir Roger Moore's official Twitter account.

"We are all devastated."

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," the statement read.

"Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people."

Moore's family confirmed the news via a statement on Twitter. Image via United Artists.
Moore holds the record for the longest stint playing one of the world's most iconic characters, taking on the role of James Bond from 1973 until 1985.

He first appeared in Live and Let Die, and also starred in The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy and A View to a Kill.

He took over the role of Bond from Sean Connery and handed the character on to Timothy Dalton in 1985, when Moore was 58.

Moore took over the role of James bond in 1973, playing the iconic spy until 1985. Image via United Artists.

The actor became Sir Roger Moore in 2003, when he received a knighthood from the Queen at Buckingham Palace for his charity work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

He leaves behind his wife, Kristina, and three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.

Moore's celebrity friends and fans have begun to pay tribute to the late star on social media.

Jane Seymour, who played a Bond girl opposite Moore in 1973's Live and Let Die said she was "devastated" to learn of the passing of "my Bond".

"The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process," she wrote on Instagram.

"He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be."

Other stars shared their favourite memories of the actor on Twitter:

