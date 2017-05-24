Roger Moore, James Bond star, dies aged 89.

Sir Roger Moore, famous for playing secret agent James Bond in the 70s and 80s, has died at 89 years old.

Moore’s children shared news of his death via a statement on Twitter, confirming that the actor passed away after a “short but brave battle with cancer”.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today," the family shared on Sir Roger Moore's official Twitter account.

"We are all devastated."

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," the statement read.

"Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people."