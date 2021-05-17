Jake from MAFS' breakup is currently playing out on Instagram. One comment at a time.

Welcome.

Grab your wineglasses and pull up a chair, because some serious drama involving Sophie Guidolin and Jake Edwards has been going down. And we need to fill you in ASAP.

Yes, we know what you're thinking MAFS is over, but after Sophie announced her split from Jake over the weekend, a whole saga has been playing out on Instagram.

And Sophie isn't the only one who's had some things to say.

Both Jake's friend Mel Grieg and his former MAFS bride Beck Zemek have shared their not-so-private thoughts on Instagram.

Video via Mamamia.

Here's everything that's happened since Jake Edwards and Sophie Guidolin split.

The break up.

Alright, let's start at the very beginning, shall we?

After MAFS wrapped up, Jake went public with his new girlfriend and Instagram influencer Sophie Guidolin.

It wasn't exactly a surprise considering the pair had been dropping approximately 5000 hints about their relationship well before the show ended.

And by the looks of their Instagram accounts, the pair seemed to be pretty happy together.