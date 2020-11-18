'My sister and I were both molested by our father. Only now can I share our story.'

Warning: This post discusses sexual assault and may cause distress for some readers.



Jaime Lee Page grew up with 30 cents hidden under her pillow.

She had saved it from her lunch money and was waiting for the courage to run to the nearby pay phone and call for help.

Every night she'd lie in bed and concoct escape plans. She knew her father was allergic to bees, and she'd dream about catching one and letting it go in the house. Maybe it would bite him and he'd have an allergic reaction? Maybe it would even kill him?

That's how badly she wanted it to stop.

"One night I snuck through the lounge room and I got to the door, but it was dead-bolted shut. That was my dream of ever getting out of there gone," Jaime Lee told Mamamia.

Watch: Jaime Lee spent years being sexually abused by her father. Post continues after video.

Jaime Lee was first abused by her father David Hodson when she was only eight.

He came into her room one night and asked her if she wanted to play a game. For the next four years she was repeatedly raped and molested until, at age 12, she attempted suicide after a childhood filled with trauma, pain and darkness.

When Jaime Lee was 16, her stepsister Carol - in her 20s by then - found out about what she'd been experiencing. Furious, she went straight to the police station.

Carol had survived a childhood being abused by her step-father too.