There are stupid tattoos. And then there are offensively stupid tattoos.

A German man is facing five years in jail, after being charged with inciting racial hatred. The tattoo in question features a Nazi camp slogan under a picture of Auschwitz.

27 year old Marcel Zech is a local politician for far-right group, National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD).

The tattoo was photographed when he took his shirt off at a public swimming pool in Oranienburg, which was the site of a concentration camp in Nazi Germany.

The NPD has been labelled by German Chancellor Angela Merkel as “an anti-democratic, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-constitutional party”. In fact, the German upper house launched a push for the Constitutional Court to ban the party in 2013.

Why anyone would even WANT a tattoo like that, let alone actually get it, is beyond us.

Here are some REALLY bad (but definitely not racist) tattoos.

