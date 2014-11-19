Will Smith's kids know far more about life and the universe than you do.

Jaden and Willow Smith – the teenage children of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith – have given an exclusive joint interview to T Magazine.

And it’s amazing. Or insane. Quite possible both. We’re not sure.

While Australian teenagers are drinking UDLs and playing Tony Hawk (DISCLAIMER: we haven’t been teenagers for a while now – they still do those things, right?), these young celebrity go-getters are philosophising at a level well beyond their meagre years.

In the interview, which has been doing the viral rounds today, Jaden, 16, declares his intention to be “the most craziest person of all time.”

If this profile piece is anything to go by, he might just get there.

The siblings, who will both release new albums this month, chat to an interviewer (who one can only assume is now having an existential crisis) about what inspires their music, their favourite reads, the passage of time, quantum physics…

You know, kid stuff.

First off the siblings reveal some of the themes behind their latest tracks. For Jaden, it’s “the melancholiness of the ocean; the melancholiness of everything else.”

Because of course it is.

For 14-year-old Willow, best known for her platinum hit Whip my hair, it’s “the feeling of being like, this is a fragment of a holographic reality that a higher consciousness made.”

All I can say is, you’ve come along way baby.

When asked about their experience of time, this is what the teens had to say:

WILLOW: I mean, time for me, I can make it go slow or fast, however I please, and that’s how I know it doesn’t exist.

JADEN: It’s proven that how time moves for you depends on where you are in the universe. It’s relative to beings and other places. But on the level of being here on earth, if you are aware in a moment, one second can last a year. And if you are unaware, your whole childhood, your whole life can pass by in six seconds. But it’s also such a thing that you can get lost in.

WILLOW: Because living.

JADEN: Right, because you have to live. There’s a theoretical physicist inside all of our minds, and you can talk and talk, but it’s living.

WILLOW: It’s the action of it.

ON GROWING UP and how’re they’re doing it.

WILLOW: Caring less what everybody else thinks, but also caring less and less about what your own mind thinks, because what your own mind thinks, sometimes, is the thing that makes you sad.

JADEN: Exactly. Because your mind has a duality to it. So when one thought goes into your mind, it’s not just one thought, it has to bounce off both hemispheres of the brain. When you’re thinking about something happy, you’re thinking about something sad.