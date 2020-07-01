Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for 21 years; a lifetime by Hollywood standards.

It means they’ve had two decades to truly understand how to build a strong marriage. The key to their success is that they’ve defined what marriage means to them, and done it on their own terms, Jada explained in a 2019 interview with The Guardian.

“I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage,” the 48-year-old said.

“Even the word ‘wife’: it’s a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, ‘That’ll kill me.’ And it damn near did!”

Jada added that her experience with the hard work of marriage is one of the reasons why she created her Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

“Why wouldn’t you share what you’ve been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out?

“We decided to make [our experience] public because it’s part of the healing. I feel like if we don’t have real understanding about it, I don’t know if interpersonal relationships are possible.”

The couple, who are both actors and producers, may have one of Hollywood’s longest marriages, but it wasn’t always a fairytale for them, and in 2020 their relationship status is again making headlines.

Singer August Alsina is claiming Will gave him his blessing to have an affair with Jada, starting in 2015.

According to ﻿Page Six﻿, they met through Jada's son Jaden, and became very close, holidaying together with the family in Hawaii and attending the 2017 BET Awards together.

"He [Will] gave me his blessing, and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," Alsina said in a YouTube interview.