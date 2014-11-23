Sunday's news in under 5 minutes.

Jacqui Lambie confirms split with the Palmer United Party.

In an exclusive interview withPalmer United Party Senator Jacqui Lambie has confirmed she is leaving the Palmer United Party to sit on the cross-benches as an independent. Senator Lambie says she has been overwhelmed by the support of the Tasmanian people and that voters have urged her to “get out there and have a shot at it yourself’’.

The Senator is now awaiting legal advice on how to remove herself from the Palmer United Party and a formal announcement will be made soon after.

The former soldier accused Mr Palmer of using standover tactics to intimidate her and warned she would continue to hold the Senate to ransom over the defence pay deal.

“I want everyone to put the pressure on the Abbott Government to do what is fair for our Defence Force personnel. Give them their 3 per cent pay rise. And give them there Christmas bloody leave back so they can spend it with their families,’’ Senator Lambie said.

“They are going to need my vote and I will sit on the other side of the bloody floor until that’s done.”

Gunmen kill 28 bus passengers in Kenya.

Islamic extremist group Al Shabaab have claimed responsibility for an attack on a bus in north-eastern Kenya which has left 28 passengers dead. Gunmen seized the bus near the Somali border, identified the non-Muslim passengers (19 men and nine women) and ordered them to step out of the bus.They were then shot.

Ahmed Mahat, one of the passengers on the bus, said everyone was forced to recite verses from the Koran.

“People were told to stand in two lines, comparing people who were of Somali origin and others who were non-Somali,” he said.

“They were asking them to recite verses of the Koran and those who failed to recite the verses were shot.”

Kenya’s inspector general of police, David Kimaiyo said, “I have already ordered for a combined security team to be able to carry out a major operation and a crackdown of the attackers.”

Families in outer Melbourne suburbs struggle to put food on the table.

A new household survey by the City of Whittlesea has found that almost one in 10 families living in Melbourne’s out suburbs could not afford food at least once in the past year. The survey reveals increasing pressure on middle-class families who are struggling to pay for bills and groceries.