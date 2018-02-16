Channel 7's Olympics commentator Jacqui Cooper responds to accusations of "racism".

Winter Olympics commentator and former ski champion Jacqui Cooper has responded to criticism she made racist remarks during the women’s aerial skiing contest.

“I’ve noticed a whole bunch of comments about my remarks regarding the Chinese,” the 45-year-old five-time Olympic goer posted to Twitter.

“I need to make it clear I was talking about the jump. The Chinese are trained by one coach with one technique, their aim is all to jump the same.”

Watch Jacqui Cooper’s comments in the video below.

This comes after she was commentating while Chinese aerial skier Yan Ting was competing. As Ting moved through the air, Cooper said: “Very Chinese. They all look the same. Very hard to tell who is who.”

The backlash was immediate, with many people expressing their disbelief and disappointment at her apparent racism.

Jacqui Cooper with the casual racism whilst commentating on #7Olympics ‘they all look the same’ in regards to Chinese #aerials athletes #PyeongChang2018 — Chris Henderson (@chrishendersonv) February 15, 2018