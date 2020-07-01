It looks like Jackson Garlick is joining the Bachelor in Paradise cast, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. According to a new leak, Jackson Garlick is joining the Bachelor in Paradise cast.

Bachelor in Paradise will be returning to our screens in less than two weeks. And it looks like we may know another contestant who will be joining the cast.

According to an Instagram post by a Melbourne-based influencer agency Lucky Connect, former Bachelorette contestant Jackson Garlick will be one of the contestants heading to paradise.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Jackson, who appeared on Angie Kent's season of the show, is pictured sitting alongside Timm Hanly and Jamie Doran, who have already been confirmed as contestants.

The photo was reportedly deleted soon after it was posted. But thanks to the powers of the internet, it still very much exists for us to see.

"Our good friends are returning to our TV screens for @bachelorinparadiseau on July 15th," the caption reads.

The agency even went the extra step to tag Jackson directly.





Image: Instagram. While nothing has been officially confirmed, Jackson did say that he would be open to appearing on a similar show to The Bachelor during an interview with TV Week last year.

"If there is an opportunity to do it again and the timing is right and I’m in the right headspace then I’d be open to giving it a crack," he told the publication.

Ciarran Stott, Abbie Chatfield, Brittany Hockley and Helena Sauzier have all been confirmed as contestants and will be returning to our screens when Bachelor in Paradise airs on July 15 on Channel 10.

