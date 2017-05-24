Jackie O broke down talking about the Manchester attacks on radio this morning.

Speaking on air this morning, radio host Jackie O has said she was planning on taking her young daughter to her first concert when Ariana Grande’s tour made its way to Australia later this year.

The 42-year-old broke down when talking about the attack – which left 22 people dead and a further 59 seriously injured – and the young fans who will forever be scarred by the incident.

“I just think of all those families that are in the same situation, little kids that have gone to their first concert, and they’re so young,” she said to co-host Kyle Sandilands.

“[Kitty] loves Ariana Grande, she watches her, she’s on those kids’ shows…it’s why she has so many young fans.

“We were going to go to Ariana Grande as her first concert.”

Jackie O labelled the terrorist attack as “horrific” and labelled the person responsible as “pure evil”.

“An eight year old was killed. An eight year old! And to deliberately target young girls like that is just so horrific, I can’t…” she said.