Jackie O had no interest in working in radio. Then she met her first husband.

Iconic radio host and media personality Jackie 'O' Henderson was not always the charming radio host we know as Jackie 'O'.

In fact, in her new memoir, The Whole Truth, Jackie shared that she, as surprising as it seems now, had never intended to work in radio in the first place. That was until she met her first husband, Phil O'Neil, a radio DJ and announcer.

In the book, Jackie details the period when she packed up her life and moved to Canberra in order to support Phil's radio career. At the time, she was working temp jobs and recalls the boring and stagnant nature of the roles she took on.

"I'd work at a law firm one week, a car dealership the next, and a computer repair company the week after," she wrote.

"No one wants to teach you anything, or get to know you at all, when you're only there for a few days, so you get given all the s**t jobs and you make a lot of coffees."

Watch Jackie O and her daughter Kitty's viral moment with Mister Lewis.



Video via Instagram/@mister.lewis.lux.

However, during a visit to Sydney one weekend, Jackie recalled visiting one of Phil's friends at Triple M and being transfixed by the office and work environment. It was a very small taste of the broadcasting career she would one day go on to pursue.

"The studio overlooked all of the city, and I remember thinking, 'Wow, what an amazing place to work', even though I had no broadcast dreams of my own at that point. I only wanted then what was best for Phil," she recalled.