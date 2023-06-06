Australian actor Jack Thompson had a little-known 15-year relationship with two sisters.

Australian actor Jack Thompson was Cleo’s first ever nude male centrefold…and the absolute heart-throb of the 70s.

He was today’s Liam Hemsworth – loved and admired by all.

He has worked on close to 50 films over his career including The Man From Snowy River, Star Wars, The Great Gatsby, Australia, Spyforce, The December Boys and Blinder – to name a few.

But for a man with such an impressive career and prominent place in Australia’s cinematic history, many might be unfamiliar with Jack’s past love life.

For 15 years in the 70s and 80s, he was in a relationship with two sisters.

Here is a snippet from A Current Affair of Jack and the sisters talking about that time in their lives. Post continues after video.

The youngest of the pair, Bunkie, was just 15 years old when she joined her older sister Leona, then 20, in a polyamorous relationship with the actor.

At the time, Thompson used his relationship with the sisters to boost his image as a sex symbol promoting the arrangement as “mutually beneficial” and one built on the foundation of love and respect.