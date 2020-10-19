Jacinda and Clarke and Andrew and Anthony: At last, some new models for political private lives.

Gladys Berejiklian is married to New South Wales.

That's the message that's been hammered home in the past seven days, as commentators and journalists and fellow politicians have clamoured to make sense of the fact that one of Australia's most prominent women - a popular and highly-respected state leader - has a more complicated relationship status than anyone imagined.

The woman known to all New South Welshmen and women simply as "Gladys" has been visibly cringing through evidence that the man she had a five(ish)-year "on-off close and personal relationship" with was one of the most corrupt politicians her party has ever uncovered.

And in her defence, the line that's being trotted out is that a woman in power has very little choice when it comes to their marital status.

"I can formally say to people that I've given up on love," Berejiklian told the Daily Telegraph this weekend. “I’m just going to say I have always put my job first, rightly or wrongly, and that will now continue indefinitely.”

Watch Gladys Berejiklian tells ICAC she had 'close personal relationship' with Daryl Maguire. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC.

Powerful women can't have private lives, apparently. And politicians who want to have a family, need a wife. That's why they're usually straight, middle-aged men with a smiling woman by their side. If that's been the forward-facing example of the typical political leader for hundreds of years, just recently we've been able to add 'The Single Woman' to the almanac, alongside photos of Julia Gillard and Julie Bishop. And Gladys.

She's sacrificed so much, runs the script. You just can't have it all.

This weekend, on both sides of the stormy Tasman Sea, we saw a couple of different models for the private lives of politicians. Neither are newcomers, but their resounding popular-vote victories solidly cemented their positions.