The infuriating comment New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern copped from an Aussie interviewer.

Jacinda Ardern is the world’s youngest female head of government. At age 37, she was appointed Prime Minister of New Zealand, it’s an honour she’s earnt and worked for several times over in her career.

But her success was somewhat diminished during a 60 Minutes interview aired on Channel Nine last night, in which reporter Charles Wooley praised her “attractiveness” and said he was “smitten” with the Hamilton-born politician.

Watch part of Jacinda Ardern’s exchange on 60 Minutes in the video below.

“I’ve met a lot of prime ministers in my time, but none too young and not so many so smart, and never one so attractive”, Wooley said during his introduction on 60 Minutes.

His interview has been criticised by viewers, who were fast to point out the patronising gender-bias Wooley showed in interviewing Ardern.

His comments were sexist and demeaning. He seemed fixated on her pregnancy (Ardern announced in January she is expecting her first child). And his line of questioning at times made you cringe.