"IVF is not elective. These 90 days count more than many will ever know."

This post deals with miscarriage and fertility struggles and might be triggering for some readers.

It's been one day since I heard the news that IVF would be taken away as an option for my husband and I to conceive a baby.

In case you missed it, elective surgeries and procedures have been suspended in public and private hospitals in Victoria to cope with rising COVID-related admissions.

As part of the change, IVF appointments and procedures were considered "elective".

Although the Victorian Government has said they will resume services as "quickly as possible", the blanket ban could last for 90 days.

When you hear something, particularly around motherhood that doesn't sit right with you, there is a lioness response that can set in. Even if you haven't met your baby earthside yet. The motherhood journey for many of us starts well before a pregnancy.

For me yesterday, anger arose.

Then being a practical, quite positive person, activation kicks in.

"What can I do to fight this?"

Watch: Emotional pleas amid IVF treatments being halted in Victoria. Post continues below.

Video via 7NEWS.

So I posted a video online showing the injections and appointments and tears of my miscarriage and overstimulation. It showed my husband holding up my top for me to inject myself - just one of the 30 or so injections we have done.

I encouraged those who may or may not be affected to plead with the government to reconsider deeming this harrowing process as "elective".

I felt defeated. Desperate. Embarrassed. Fury.