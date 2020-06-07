"We do not have our children in our arms." My wife and I lost our daughter at 7 months.

Over the last three years, my wife Rachael and I have gone through what most parents hope will never happen.

We lost our daughter at seven months of age, and then made the horrible decision to interrupt two other pregnancies due to serious medical conditions, and endured almost nine rounds of IVF.

As it stands right now in June 2020, we do not have our children in our arms and are continuing the struggle to have our family through IVF.

A couple of months before our wedding, Rachael (my alpha female fiancé) made me an appointment at an IVF clinic for testing before starting to try for a family.

As it is with many other couples, our grand plan was to start trying for a baby on our honeymoon, fall pregnant, and blissfully start our happily-ever-after as parents.

Initially, I protested over the testing. I didn’t see it as a necessity. After all, there was nothing wrong with me. I had seen the scenario play out on countless sitcoms and movies and the very thought of walking into a clinic, being given a cup, and having to provide a sample was horrendous.

For my first test, I was booked in at a clinic in Sydney – a well-appointed, professional space with friendly staff who hand you a room number, a small plastic bag which contains paperwork and an optimistically large sample cup. Upon walking into the room, you find a sink, reclining chair, IVF friendly lubricant sachets, magazines, and a TV (I choose not to touch the remote).

Once the ‘operation’ is complete, you are asked to approach a small window, and hand your jar to a scientist who opens it and takes a sample for reference later, in case there are any unforeseen issues.

It does get a little awkward when you’re standing in line with two other guys, all with samples in hand, desperately avoiding eye-contact, as you wait uncomfortably for your turn with the scientist.

It was an experience I was happy to put behind me and, even more happily, thought I would never have to do again.